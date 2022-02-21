Woman punched while walking dogs in Ipswich

A woman was punched while walking her dogs near the Churches on Caudwell Road - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been punched while out with her dogs on a morning walk in Ipswich.

The victim was punched by a woman in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, on Wednesday, February 2.

The woman was walking her three pets near St John the Baptist and Caudwell Hall Road Baptist churches.

The incident happened at around 8.20am on February 2.

Her attacker is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, and with dyed black/purple hair.

She was wearing a brown duffel coat.

Anyone who saw the incident take place, or who has information, images and footage which could help the inquiry has been asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/6808/22.

