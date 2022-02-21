News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman punched while walking dogs in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:16 PM February 21, 2022
A woman was punched while walking her dogs near the Churches on Caudwell Road

A woman was punched while walking her dogs near the Churches on Caudwell Road - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been punched while out with her dogs on a morning walk in Ipswich. 

The victim was punched by a woman in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, on Wednesday, February 2. 

The woman was walking her three pets near St John the Baptist and Caudwell Hall Road Baptist churches. 

The incident happened at around 8.20am on February 2. 

Her attacker is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, and with dyed black/purple hair.

She was wearing a brown duffel coat. 

Anyone who saw the incident take place, or who has information, images and footage which could help the inquiry has been asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/6808/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The shrink wrap covering St Francis Tower in Ipswich has come off in Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice | Video

Shrink wrap torn off tower and trees fall as Storm Eunice hits Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A tree came down blocking Portman Road in Ipswich during Storm Eunice.

Storm Eunice

Person in hospital after being struck by falling tree in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A road near Wherstead has been closed after a tree fell on a car during Storm Eunice.

Storm Eunice | Updated

Road closed and person trapped after car hit by falling tree outside...

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court

Man accused of sex activity with animals remanded in custody

Jane Hunt

person