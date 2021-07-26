Published: 4:30 PM July 26, 2021

Katherine Hall, 24, and Gemma Rogers, 30, have been warned they are facing prison - Credit: Archant

Two women involved in a robbery at the home of an Ipswich man have been warned they are likely to be jailed when they are sentenced in September.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today were Katherine Hall, 24, of no fixed address and Gemma Rogers, 30, of Christchurch Street, Ipswich.

Hall and Rogers both admitted robbery on April 6 last year.

Hall also admitted having a lock knife in Norwich Road, Ipswich, assaulting a police officer by beating and inflicting grievous bodily harm on another police officer. She is also in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence on both women until September 1 and ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on them.

She warned Hall that she was facing a “considerable” prison sentence and told Rogers she should prepare herself for the “real possibility” of an immediate prison sentence, although she said the pre-sentence report would look at alternatives to jail in her case.

The court heard that Rogers had pleaded guilty on the basis that she left before a knife was produced during the robbery.