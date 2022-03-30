Electric bike and scooter worth £4,600 stolen from village near Ipswich

An electric bike and scooter have been stolen from a village near Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

An electric scooter worth £4,000 and an electric scooter worth £600 have been stolen from a property near Woodbridge.

The items were taken from a shed at an address in Lower Street in Great Bealings between Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a residential shed was broken into and a grey electric Gazelle bicycle and a Segway Ninebolt electric scooter were stolen from within.

Anyone with any information about the theft that could help Suffolk police with their inquiry is being asked to contact them quoting the crime reference number 37/18015/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.