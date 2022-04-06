Fly-tipper fined nearly £2,500 for dumping 14 tonnes of waste in Ipswich

Thomas Mee was fined nearly £2,500 after dumping an estimated 14 tonnes of waste in Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A Woodbridge man has been fined nearly £2,500 for fly-tipping about 14 tonnes of waste in Ipswich.

Thomas Mee, of Church Street, Woodbridge, has been convicted and ordered to pay £2,428 in fines and legal costs when sentenced recently for fly-tipping at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Mee was arrested on a warrant after he failed to appear in court on Friday, March 4 and appeared via video link from Martlesham police investigation centre.

He was convicted of fly-tipping under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 after he illegally dumped an estimated 14 tonnes of waste on land in Puplett Street, Ipswich, having transported it from Trimley St Mary in July 2021.

Mee dumped an estimated 14 tonnes of waste in an Ipswich street - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Following an investigation by officers from Ipswich Borough Council’s environmental protection team, Mee was located and interviewed at Martlesham police investigation centre where he made full admissions to the offence.

Before magistrates in Ipswich, Mee admitted to fly-tipping on a large scale and stated that he had returned to the site sometime later to remove some of the rubbish that he had placed there 14 days earlier.

Ian Blofield, Director of Housing and Community Services at Ipswich Borough Council said: "This substantial fine and costs reflect the severity of the offence and the impact crimes like fly-tipping have on our communities; it is to be hoped such punishments will help deter others from disposing of waste inappropriately".