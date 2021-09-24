Ipswich man arrested over alleged stabbing denies wounding charge

Published: 7:30 AM September 24, 2021

Ambulances and police attended Woodville Road in Ipswich after the alleged incident on August 20 - Credit: Google Maps

The trial of a 29-year-old Ipswich man, who was arrested after an alleged stabbing in the town is expected to take place early in the new year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a video link on Thursday (September 23) was Benjamin Forbes, of Foundation Street, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of wounding with intent on August 20 this year and having a knife in Woodville Road, Ipswich, on the same date.

The court heard that the alleged victim suffered a stab wound to his abdomen.

Forbes’ trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing January 24 next year.