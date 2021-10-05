Quad bike stolen from farm in east Suffolk
Published: 4:24 PM October 5, 2021
Police are investigating after a quad bike was stolen from a rural farm in east Suffolk.
The Yamaha 350 quad bike was stolen from a farm in Bucklesham, near Felixstowe on Monday, October 4 at 10.30pm. A sprayer was also taken.
A white transit van is reported having been seen to arrive in the area.
Suffolk police have asked people with any information about the theft to contact them quoting crime reference number 37/55520/21.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious has also been asked to come forward.
The police can be contacted by calling 101, or Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.
