News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Quad bike stolen from farm in east Suffolk

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:24 PM October 5, 2021   
A yamaha 350 quad bike with sprayer is missing, presumed stolen from bucklesham near felixstowe

The Yamaha 350 quad bike with a sprayer on board was stolen from a farm in Bucklesham this week - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are investigating after a quad bike was stolen from a rural farm in east Suffolk.

The Yamaha 350 quad bike was stolen from a farm in Bucklesham, near Felixstowe on Monday, October 4 at 10.30pm. A sprayer was also taken.

A white transit van is reported having been seen to arrive in the area.

Suffolk police have asked people with any information about the theft to contact them quoting crime reference number 37/55520/21.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious has also been asked to come forward. 

You may also want to watch:

The police can be contacted by calling 101, or Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Kesgrave man wins nearly £900,000 on a 60p bet
  2. 2 Owner of Miss Quirky Kicks fears shoplifters will force her out of business
  3. 3 Gridlock in Ipswich after flooding caused by heavy rain
  1. 4 Families at Ribbans Park feel 'let down' over lack of leisure facilities
  2. 5 Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after outage
  3. 6 Great-grandmother wins £50,000 jackpot at Felixstowe Bingo
  4. 7 Ipswich school praised for 'its ambitious curriculum' in 'good' report
  5. 8 Former Town striker Armstrong recovering in hospital after emergency surgery
  6. 9 Ipswich road closed after crash
  7. 10 Ipswich man accused of driving stolen car on railway tracks
Suffolk Live
Felixstowe News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Cornhill stage at Sound City has been shut due to the bad weather

Suffolk Live

Torrential rain shuts Cornhill stage at Sound City

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Raya Bailey touches elbows with Jorge the refuse collector

Ipswich Borough Council

'He's my friend' - Ipswich youngster thanks bin men for lockdown laughs

Charlotte Moore

person
The decorated potholes in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich near Wickes, kwikfit and Matalan.

Suffolk Highways

'Fix me I'm broken' - graffiti plea over potholes

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon