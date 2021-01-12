Drug-dealer found with 16 crack cocaine wraps in waistband
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A county lines drug-dealer who was found in possession of 16 wraps of crack cocaine has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Police officers who visited a hostel in Spring Road, Ipswich, arrested Zaki Ercole and another man.
When officers started to search him, he offered to assist them and removed a package containing the wraps from his waistband, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Ercole, 21, of Valley Gardens, Findon, West Sussex, admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in 2017 and was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 140 hours unpaid work.
He was also ordered to pay £200 prosecution costs.
Sentencing him, Judge Emma Peters said said he had been involved in county lines drug-dealing.
She said he had an unattractive criminal record but had turned his life around after being reconciled with his father since his arrest.
Most Read
- 1 Trail of bank notes fell out of drug-dealer's pocket during police chase
- 2 Neighbours upset that 'green' area was dug up without warning
- 3 Overturned car blocks Ipswich road
- 4 Chancellor lines up visit to California . . . the Ipswich social club!
- 5 Police carry out coastal vehicle checks as 39 Covid fines handed out
- 6 Two councils stop brown bin collections as staff self-isolate
- 7 'Warm and generous Richard brought smiles to people’s lives'
- 8 Drug-dealer found with 16 crack cocaine wraps in waistband
- 9 Zaika suspends meal deliveries due to high Covid-19 levels in Suffolk
- 10 Child's play - Can you spot yourself or your child in our playgroup photos?
Steven Dyble, for Ercole, said his client was doing incredibly well on an apprenticeship and hadn’t reoffended since the offence.
He said his Ercole’s youth and naivety had been taken advantage of by others..