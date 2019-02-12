Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Mapped – Suffolk’s crime hotspots

PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 01 March 2019

The different crime types and locations where Suffolk Constabulary were called to in December 2018. Picture: ARCHANT

The different crime types and locations where Suffolk Constabulary were called to in December 2018. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Suffolk remains a safe place to live - this is the message from Suffolk police as details of 4,000 crimes reported in December 2018 are revealed.

Here we have plotted each of the crimes that were reported and, as most would predict, there are clusters of crimes in the major towns around Suffolk including Ipswich, Felixstowe, Haverhill, Stowmarket and Lowestoft.

There were more than 4,000 reports of crimes in Suffolk in the last month of 2018 ranging from claims of bike thefts to shoplifting, public order offences and robbery.

Suffolk police said they had more than 1,800 incidents of violence and sexual offences in December 2018 alone, along with 261 vehicles being targeted and more than 500 reports of anti-social behaviour.

Traditionally there is a spike in drink and drug driving in the run up to Christmas. Between 2002 and 2016, about 7% of breath tests (2,356) were failed or refused in Suffolk during December.

The crimes on our map are categorised as either:

•Anti-social behaviour

•Bicycle theft

•Burglary or robbery

•Criminal damage and arson

•Possession of a weapon or drugs

•Public order

•Shoplifting

•Theft from the person

•Violence and sexual offences

Or

• Vehicle crime

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “It is important to remember that crime statistics do not give the full picture of a local policing service and overall Suffolk remains a safe county to live and work.

“These figures also need to be set in context regarding certain categories of offences; for instance, incidents of violence can range from reports of an assault by pushing, to more serious assaults of grievous bodily harm. Similarly, reported incidents of sexual offences can range from indecent exposure to rape.”

The map, which uses statistics from data.police.uk, does not display ‘other thefts’ and ‘other crimes’.

In 2018 as a whole, Suffolk saw a 37% rise in robbery, 18% rise in weapons possession, a 13% rise in sex offences and a 12% rise in vehicle offences. However the numbers of crimes involving knives, drugs offences and public order offences decreased.

The Suffolk police spokesman added: “The restructure of our neighbourhood policing model last year allowed us to put more than 100 police officers into Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNTs) to ensure we have the right resources with the right skills and powers to impact on those issues that matter most to communities.

“We’re grateful for the support from the public which is demonstrated every time we appeal for help. Preventing and detecting crime also requires effective partnerships and in Suffolk we have strong support from a range of partners in the public, voluntary and private sectors.”

You can use the interactive tool to find out what types of crime have been happening in your area.

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ed Sheeran announces second support act for Ipswich gigs

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the latest support act for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Mapped – Suffolk’s crime hotspots

The different crime types and locations where Suffolk Constabulary were called to in December 2018. Picture: ARCHANT

Kings of Anglia podcast: Lee O’Neill on Lambert, Evans, season tickets and his Ipswich Town journey

Lee O'Neill joined Stuart Watson and Andy Warren for the Kings of Anglia podcast

Should Sproughton be used as an A14 diversion? Village says there is “real risk of injury”

A14 closures have prompted concerns over traffic in Sproughton. Picture: SU ANDERSON

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists