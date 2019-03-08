Windows smashed at Felixstowe college

Felixstowe International College Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

Officers are investigating after a series of burglaries and incidents of criminal damage at Felixstowe International College.

The most recent incident occurred at around 7pm on Monday, June 24 at Felixstowe International College in Garrison Lane.

Officers attended and discovered that a window had been smashed and fixtures, doors, chairs and other items had been damaged within the college.

Another incident took place at some point between Sunday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 19 which involved unknown persons forcing entry to the college and causing damage within.

Suffolk police also received reports on Sunday, June 23 that windows had been smashed and the building had been entered.

Officers were first called to the college on Tuesday, April 23 following reports of a break in, believed to have taken place during the Easter half term holiday, and substantial damage to the property.

The damage included graffiti to the walls, as well as smashed windows and doors.

It is believed that unknown persons also broke into the premises at least twice during the Easter break.

The first break in is thought to have occurred at approximately in the afternoon of Tuesday, April 16 and another between 4pm and midnight on Saturday, April 20 into Sunday, April 21.

Police believe the incidents are linked and anyone with information should visit Suffolk police's website quoting reference 37/22909/19 or call Suffolk police on 101. Witnesses can also contact PC Neil Partridge.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.