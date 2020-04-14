Scammers take advantage of lockdown by trying to fine people seen driving their cars
PUBLISHED: 09:53 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 14 April 2020
Archant
Scammers are taking advantage of regulations to control movement during the coronavirus pandemic by attempting to extort fines from innocent people.
Citizens Advice Ipswich has received reports of people being sent emails demanding a £150 penalty for their car being seen away from home.
The charity urged people to question this type of correspondence to avoid falling victim to a scam.
The Citizens Advice service, which helps resolve legal, financial and other problems by providing free information and advice, has a dedicated Scams Action helpline, open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, on 0300 330 3003.
You can also visit citizensadvice.org.uk/scamsaction.
Police and Suffolk Trading Standards have reported a number of scams aimed at capitalising on the COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks.
You can report scams to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or at actionfraud.police.uk.
