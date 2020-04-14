Scammers take advantage of lockdown by trying to fine people seen driving their cars

Citizens Advice took reports of people being sent scam emails demanding money Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Archant

Scammers are taking advantage of regulations to control movement during the coronavirus pandemic by attempting to extort fines from innocent people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Citizens Advice Ipswich has received reports of people being sent emails demanding a £150 penalty for their car being seen away from home.

The charity urged people to question this type of correspondence to avoid falling victim to a scam.

You may also want to watch:

The Citizens Advice service, which helps resolve legal, financial and other problems by providing free information and advice, has a dedicated Scams Action helpline, open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, on 0300 330 3003.

You can also visit citizensadvice.org.uk/scamsaction.

Police and Suffolk Trading Standards have reported a number of scams aimed at capitalising on the COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks.

You can report scams to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or at actionfraud.police.uk.