A paedophile couple and a burglar are among those jailed this week

Jessica Fry and Mark Gable have been jailed for more than 21 years following a string of child sex abuse videos

Here we take a look at the criminals put behind bars in Suffolk and north Essex over the last seven days.

Adam Calver, of Lowestoft, has been jailed by a judge

Burglar jailed after elderly woman wakes to find him in bedroom

A burglar has been jailed for nearly two years after an elderly woman woke to find him in her bedroom attempting to get into a jewellery box.

Adam Calver was on his knees by the side of the victim's bed trying to get into her red jewellery box when she woke around 11pm on November 7.

The woman then shouted at Calver to get out of her home, and he put his hands up and then left the house

Calver had not been wearing gloves and left fingerprints at the scene.

Jessica Fry and Mark Gable have been jailed for more than 21 years following a string of child sex abuse videos

'Horrific' paedophile couple who filmed baby abuse jailed for more than 21 years

A couple found to be sexually abusing children - including a baby - in a series of pictures and videos have been jailed for more than 21 years.

Officers arrested Mark Gable and his girlfriend Jessica Fry, 27, after discovering several videos and images of Gable abusing the children during a search of his home.

They later discovered Fry had filmed the videos, including one that involved Gable sexually assaulting a baby.

It is believed the offences took place between 2017 and 2019.

Nigel Dunne was jailed for 14 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Banned drink-driver caught over limit behind wheel of partner's car

A disqualified drink-driver has been jailed for taking his partner's car without permission or insurance - and while over the limit.

Nigel Dunne admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

The 59-year-old also admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence imposed in February for drink-driving while disqualified.

Dunne was pulled over in his partner's Kia Magentis on the A12 at Yoxford with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

Tractor driver is jailed for more than three years for causing fatal A14 crash

A tractor driver who crashed into a stationary vehicle on the A14 and killed a father-of-four has been jailed for more than three years.

Christopher Duerden, 26, of Bungay, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on November 13.

He was driving a CB Fastrac tractor and agricultural trailer on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 in 2017.

Mick Rayner, 67, had stopped on the eastbound carriageway and had got out of his van to investigate a concern with a vehicle, which was parked partly on the verge and partly over the white line of the carriageway with its hazard warning lights on.

The tractor crashed into the Nissan, killing Mr Rayner.

