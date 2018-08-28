Video

A man who threatened to kill his friend is among those jailed this week

Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 21-year-old who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe Street was put behind bars this week. Take a look at what else happened in court.

Jordan Wilson, 21, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years and six months after he threatened to kill his friend.

Wilson brandished a kitchen knife at Harry Hucstepp and threw it at him resulting in the handle hitting him in the stomach.

Wilson then told him: “This is the last time you will see your kid. I’m going to kill you.”

A drink driver was jailed for more than four months after he got behind the wheel despite being five times over the legal limit.

Martin Bolton has been jailed for four months. Photo: SUFFOLK POLICE Martin Bolton has been jailed for four months. Photo: SUFFOLK POLICE

Martin Bolton, 59, of North Denes, in Lowestoft, was told by a judge he “could have killed someone” after an elderly pensioner was forced to move out of the way to avoid being hit by Bolton’s BMW. The vehicle had straddled the path on Yarmouth Road.

Inspector Chris Hinitt, of Suffolk Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team, was completely shocked by the level of alcohol on the 59-year-old.

He said: “It is possibly the highest reading I have experienced in over 20 years as a police officer.”