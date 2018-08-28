Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘We cannot have another decade of decline’ - reaction to derelict cinema fire

PUBLISHED: 16:16 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 27 November 2018

The old Odeon cinema has been empty sice 2002 Picture: SU ANDERSON

The old Odeon cinema has been empty sice 2002 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Archant

A devastating fire in a derelict Colchester building approved for development could hold back the town’s potential regeneration, it has been said.

The building was due to be turned into flats and retail space but the latest fire may have forced developers to reconsider their plans Picture: SU ANDERSONThe building was due to be turned into flats and retail space but the latest fire may have forced developers to reconsider their plans Picture: SU ANDERSON

Firefighters were called to the derelict Crouch Street cinema building around 8pm after reports of smoke coming from inside.

Crews had to use breathing apparatus to enter the building and extinguish the fire when they found the first floor entirely full of smoke.

The fire was located on the lower floor and firefighters had to cut away at the floorboards to extinguish hotspots, eventually stopping the blaze and leaving the scene at 2am.

Ward councillor Darius Laws said: “I feel terrible for the traders on the street because this building will continue to be an eyesore.

“There is nothing left behind that front in terms of architecture - there’s holes in the floors and ceilings, it’s riddled with pigeons and the stench was awful.

“Colchester town centre is on the cusp of turning from a rough diamond to a jewel, we cannot have another decade of decline.”

The building had been purchased by Billericay-based Blumarble Property with the intention of turning the old Odeon building, empty since 2002, into flats with retail space on the ground floor.

This also deals a blow to the newly-formed Business Improvement District (BID) in Colchester, which is working to bring more people to Colchester to support traders in the town centre.

Mr Laws added: “I was inside the building a couple of years ago to assess the condition myself.

“The developers were running me through what they intended to do and what, if any, of the original features they could retain.

“I was glad to see planning permission approved for its development into retail space and flats - I’m not opposed to more people living in the town centre, as long as the public service provision is there.

“When the building is in such a bad way that it affects the whole area, something has to be done.

“It’s why I’ve been pressing the council to put the pressure on owners of derelict buildings to tidy up their properties.”

The cause of the fire is unknown. An investigation will take place.

The owners of the building have been approached for comment.

No-one was injured as a result of the fire.

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

16 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Gallery Bang, crash and pop! Spectacular display to inspire young scientists

27 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Students from Holbrook Academy were learning about the importance of plankton at Lablive 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flames, smoke and explosions were the order of the day at a spectacular display aimed at inspiring the young scientists of the future.

Watch: Suffolk Wildlife Trust releases Christmas ‘advert’ featuring animals filmed in gardens across Ipswich

53 minutes ago Ross Bentley
A fox captured on a trail camera that appears in the Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Christmas video.

Short film - featuring moonwalking hedgehogs and bathing owls - is a reminder to think of wildlife this Christmas, says the Trust.

Rising sea levels a threat to coastal communities

16:00 Russell cook
Flooded fields near Earl Stonham. Could this be the norm for the future as rising sea levels are predicted over the coming years? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Large areas of land stretching as far as Lowestoft in north Suffolk down to Clacton, Walton-on-the-Naze and Mersea Island on the Essex coast are set to be destroyed as rising seas levels flood homes and devastate coastal communities, a chastening Met Office report has concluded.

Final call for Yellow Pages as fingers won’t do the walking any more

16:00 Judy Rimmer
Taking a look through the thin final edition of Yellow Pages - but when did you last use it?: Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Remember when Yellow Pages was the size of a brick? The iconic directory has become ever thinner - and now a “final edition” is dropping onto doormats across Suffolk.

Look out for Felixstowe on Sky TV show tonight

15:40 Megan Aldous
Filming on Felixstowe beach for the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year semi final Picture: JIM HORSFIELD

A popular Sky TV show which filmed its semi final along the picturesque Suffolk coast is being aired tonight.

Woman injured after disturbing men in her home during attempted burglary

14:36 Michael Steward
Discovery Avenue in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman was injured after disturbing two men in her kitchen during an attempted burglary in Ipswich.

Ipswich murder trial jury sworn-in

13:56 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A jury has been sworn-in in the trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Investigation into derelict building blaze to take place

13:01 Jake Foxford
Fire fighters at the scene Picture: SAM DAWES

Suffolk firefighters are continuing their inspection of a derelict building that caught fire in the heart of Ipswich’s busy road network.

Gallery Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students

12:29 Jake Foxford
Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.

Most read

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide