Gallery: Were you among the crowds joining in the fun of Ipswich Carnival in 1983?
PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 March 2020
Archant
Hundreds flocked to the Ipswich high street to watch as the parade went by as marching bands led the way for the flowery floats.
Each year the carnival set a theme guiding everyone on how to decorate their floats and in 1983 the carnival was set to a floral theme.
As each float slowly went by, homemade costumes were put on display as some dressed as flowers while others made their float look like an old style garden tea party.
Marching bands were performing with the carnival parade, with those dressed in full uniforms playing their instruments as they passed.
Do you remember when Ipswich had its own carnival? Or can you spot yourself on one of the floats we feature in our gallery here?
