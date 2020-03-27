Nostalgia

Gallery: Were you among the crowds joining in the fun of Ipswich Carnival in 1983?

Children waving on their flower themed float Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Hundreds flocked to the Ipswich high street to watch as the parade went by as marching bands led the way for the flowery floats.

Taking the garden on the move with this floral display Picture: ARCHANT Taking the garden on the move with this floral display Picture: ARCHANT

Each year the carnival set a theme guiding everyone on how to decorate their floats and in 1983 the carnival was set to a floral theme.

Looking down the high street as the carnival makes it's way through Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Looking down the high street as the carnival makes it's way through Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

As each float slowly went by, homemade costumes were put on display as some dressed as flowers while others made their float look like an old style garden tea party.

A marching band performed at the front of the carnival as the prosession made it's way through the town Picture: ARCHANT A marching band performed at the front of the carnival as the prosession made it's way through the town Picture: ARCHANT

Marching bands were performing with the carnival parade, with those dressed in full uniforms playing their instruments as they passed.

The carnival often follows a common theme with the 1983 carnival being centered around flowers and gardening Picture: ARCHANT The carnival often follows a common theme with the 1983 carnival being centered around flowers and gardening Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember when Ipswich had its own carnival? Or can you spot yourself on one of the floats we feature in our gallery here?

Tin foil was put to good use as it creatively made up parts of this costume Picture: ARCHANT Tin foil was put to good use as it creatively made up parts of this costume Picture: ARCHANT

One of the marching bands that performed during the carnival Picture: ARCHANT One of the marching bands that performed during the carnival Picture: ARCHANT

Children of all ages got to participate in the fun of the carnival Picture: ARCHANT Children of all ages got to participate in the fun of the carnival Picture: ARCHANT

