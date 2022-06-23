Crowds gather in Ipswich town centre to mark Windrush Day

Every June 22, communities come together to mark Windrush Day - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds gathered in Ipswich town centre as the community came together to mark Windrush Day.

The event, hosted by Suffolk Windrush Select Committee, focused on celebrating the achievements of the African Caribbean community in the county.

"Events like this are so important because they help educate people", said Charles Challenger, a co-organiser of the event.

"It helps us all raise awareness as to why we are where we are and how we got here.

"In educating ourselves through events like this, we can learn what a huge part the Caribbean islands played in key moments throughout the country's history.

"It means so much to me to understand all of this.

"It helps us as a nation to understand where we all are today."

The celebrations, which took place at The Cornhill, included Caribbean food, live music and business stalls.

The Suffolk Windrush Committee and the Mayor of Ipswich also gave talks.

Every year on June 22, Windrush Day marks the arrival of thousands of Caribbean migrants who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1971.

The date represents the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush at Tilbury docks on June 22 1948.

This year, a monument at Waterloo Station was unveiled in London to pay tribute to the Windrush generation.

One of the collaborators on Suffolk Windrush Celebration was Ipswich Borough Council.

Councillor Bryony Rudkin, council portfolio holder for communities, said: “IBC is delighted to be supporting today's Windrush Festival on the Cornhill and in the Town Hall.

"We cherish and value those who came to our town from the Caribbean and made it their home. They and their families are at the heart of our community.

"We are an outward-looking port town and our diversity is important to us.

"This is a great day to thank and honour those who came from the Caribbean and settled here.”

