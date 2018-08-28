Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY Archant

Enthusiastic anti-Brexit campaigners were out in force in Ipswich today, encouraging others to speak out about the controversial plans being put forward by PM Theresa May.

Did you cast your vote on The Suffolk EU Alliance Brexitometer? Picture: SUZANNE DAY Did you cast your vote on The Suffolk EU Alliance Brexitometer? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance, and their volunteers, set up a stand under the Lloyds Avenue arches and were handing out leaflets and stickers.

Even in the cold, windy conditions there was a large turnout. Those passing by were encouraged to vote on a Brexitometer where they were asked if they would like a final say on Brexit in a people’s vote.

Henry Williams, who will become the Ipswich Liberal Democrat Chairman in 2019, said the event was to get people talking about the dangers of a no deal.

He said the reason he is campaigning is because he doesn’t like the idea of people being “worse off” because of no-deal or a bad-deal Brexit.

Philip Gough and Roger Bridgeman from the Suffolk EU Alliance were pleased with the turnout and hoped it would encourage people to write to their MP with their views on Brexit.

They said the Ipswich MP Sandy Martin had spoken with them but criticised other MPs that “refuse to engage or talk to constituents about Brexit.”

This Tuesday, December 11, the Commons will vote on the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal.