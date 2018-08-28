Carol-singing community event could become an annual fixture
PUBLISHED: 11:46 26 December 2018
Gemma Rands
Families from the Macaulay Road area of Ipswich got together for a community gathering and carol-singing event.
The “Christmas Eve’s eve” get-together was organised by Abbie Ambrose and her family, and included an appearance by Rudolph the reindeer - alias Abbie’s sister, Laura Thorn, who wore a costume loaned by local entertainer Tommy Bradshaw.
Abbie said: “It was lovely. People really enjoyed singing the carols and the children loved seeing Rudolph.
“There were cars passing slowing right down to see what was going on. Our neighbours have said we have to do it every year now, so I guess this is the start of something. We are hoping to get a lot more people involved next year.”
As well as singing carols, the people taking part enjoyed a festive cup of hot chocolate.
Abbie’s family are known for their lights and Santa, and have previously raised money for ADHD and autism, but they decided to make the carol-singing a free community event, without raising money on this occasion.
The family had £2,500 worth of tools stolen in October, and said other households had also suffered thefts during the year. “As a result of this, we felt it would be a good opportunity to bring the community together at Christmas.”