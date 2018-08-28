Carol-singing community event could become an annual fixture

Youngsters enjoying the carols evening and making friends with Rudolph. Picture: GEMMA RANDS Gemma Rands

Families from the Macaulay Road area of Ipswich got together for a community gathering and carol-singing event.

Tommy Thompson with Rudolph at the Macaulay Road carols evening in Ipswich. Picture: TOMMY THOMPSON Tommy Thompson with Rudolph at the Macaulay Road carols evening in Ipswich. Picture: TOMMY THOMPSON

The “Christmas Eve’s eve” get-together was organised by Abbie Ambrose and her family, and included an appearance by Rudolph the reindeer - alias Abbie’s sister, Laura Thorn, who wore a costume loaned by local entertainer Tommy Bradshaw.

Abbie said: “It was lovely. People really enjoyed singing the carols and the children loved seeing Rudolph.

Families enjoying the carols evening in Macaulay Road, Ipswich. Picture: LAURA THORN Families enjoying the carols evening in Macaulay Road, Ipswich. Picture: LAURA THORN

“There were cars passing slowing right down to see what was going on. Our neighbours have said we have to do it every year now, so I guess this is the start of something. We are hoping to get a lot more people involved next year.”

As well as singing carols, the people taking part enjoyed a festive cup of hot chocolate.

Abbie’s family are known for their lights and Santa, and have previously raised money for ADHD and autism, but they decided to make the carol-singing a free community event, without raising money on this occasion.

The family had £2,500 worth of tools stolen in October, and said other households had also suffered thefts during the year. “As a result of this, we felt it would be a good opportunity to bring the community together at Christmas.”