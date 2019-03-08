Video

Crowds line the streets for Ipswich Twilight 5k races

Crowds line the route of the Twilight 5k Races on the waterfront in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

Crowds lined the streets of Ipswich to see more than 1,200 runners compete in the town's Twilight 5k road races.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 5k Picture: RACHEL EDGE Runners in the Ipswich Twilight 5k Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The bumper event held at Ipswich Waterfront saw runners of all ages and abilities take part in a range of races, and this year hosted the national championships for the first time.

The event attracted a large crowd, with the people of Ipswich showing their support for the popular races - which first took place in 2015.

In the elite men's and women's races, the new England National 5K champions were crowned as Nick Goolab and Laura Weightman.

Robert Page, Ipswich Jaffa men's vice-captain, said the event had been a great success.

More than 1,200 runners took part overall Picture: RACHEL EDGE More than 1,200 runners took part overall Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"It's gone really well," he said. "The weather has been good and a lot of people have come out to watch and support the event.

"It's great to have the national championships here this year and see some high-quality athletes in action."

The event, sponsored by Ipswich Building Society, also included the Daily Mile race for Suffolk primary school children and the ABP-sponsored 5k business challenge, which was won by Willis.

Runners gather at the start Picture: RACHEL EDGE Runners gather at the start Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Twilight 5k Races on the waterfront in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE Twilight 5k Races on the waterfront in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Runners and spectators also enjoyed samba music and dancing from the Suffolk School of Samba Picture: RACHEL EDGE Runners and spectators also enjoyed samba music and dancing from the Suffolk School of Samba Picture: RACHEL EDGE