Crowds line the streets for Ipswich Twilight 5k races
PUBLISHED: 20:54 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:54 11 May 2019
Rachel Edge
Crowds lined the streets of Ipswich to see more than 1,200 runners compete in the town's Twilight 5k road races.
The bumper event held at Ipswich Waterfront saw runners of all ages and abilities take part in a range of races, and this year hosted the national championships for the first time.
The event attracted a large crowd, with the people of Ipswich showing their support for the popular races - which first took place in 2015.
In the elite men's and women's races, the new England National 5K champions were crowned as Nick Goolab and Laura Weightman.
Robert Page, Ipswich Jaffa men's vice-captain, said the event had been a great success.
"It's gone really well," he said. "The weather has been good and a lot of people have come out to watch and support the event.
"It's great to have the national championships here this year and see some high-quality athletes in action."
The event, sponsored by Ipswich Building Society, also included the Daily Mile race for Suffolk primary school children and the ABP-sponsored 5k business challenge, which was won by Willis.