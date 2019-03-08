E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Chaos for shoppers as they get stuck in town centre car park

PUBLISHED: 13:58 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 12 October 2019

The barriers have now been raised meaning drivers have been able to get out of Crown car park Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Drivers in Ipswich were faced with a nightmare this afternoon as they struggled to get out of the Crown car park in Ipswich town centre.

Some shoppers were stuck inside the busy car park for more than an hour as broken barriers meant that cars were only being let out manually.

One witness to the car park chaos, said that drivers became increasingly frustrated beeping their horns and speaking to members of staff.

The driver who did not wish to be named said: " People were complaining about missing appointments and one woman was worried about her daughter who was diabetic."

Queues built inside the car park as eventhough drivers were not able to get out, the barriers to let people in were still working.

Both barriers have now been raised meaning drivers are now able to leave the car park - traffic appears to be slightly heavier than usual in the area.

Ipswich Borough Council have been approached for comment.

