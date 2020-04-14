Ipswich’s Crown Car Park closed ‘until further notice’

The Crown Car Park in Ipswich will be closed 'until further notice'. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL Archant

One of Ipswich’s biggest public car parks has been shut “until further notice” due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ipswich Borough Council said that “usage is very low due to the effects of the coronavirus restrictions”, meaning it was no longer necessary to keep it open during the ongoing lockdown.

It has directed motorists who need somewhere to park to use the William Street car park, which is behind Crown Pools.

The council added that staff from Crown Car Park would be redeployed to help maintain other services, similar to other staff in places such as leisure centres and other facilities which have been forced to close.