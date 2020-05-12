E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Small number of jury trials to start with social distancing measures

PUBLISHED: 11:56 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 12 May 2020

Some jury trials will resume from next week Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Some jury trials will resume from next week Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

A number of jury trials are set to commence under special arrangements from next week as part of measures to ease lockdown restrictions.

The first courts to swear in new juries will include the Central Criminal Court at the Old Bailey and Cardiff Crown Court, while other courts around the country will be assessed with the aim of gradually increasing cases.

All new trials were suspended on March 23 due to restrictions caused by coronavirus.

On April 24, the Jury Trials Working Group was established to find ways for a small number of jury trials to commence safely.

This week, following talks with the Lord Chancellor, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, Lord Burnett of Maldon, decided new jury trials could start in a few courts from May 18 in line with Public Health guidelines.

Lord Burnett said: “It is important that the administration of justice continues to function whenever it is possible in an environment which is consistent with the safety of those involved.”

Meanwhile, the Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland said: “I am pleased that the courts are now in a position, with approval from Public Health England and Public Health Wales, to take some first steps towards the resumption of jury trials.

“A limited number of trials will take place, conducted safely and observing social distancing rules, at courts including the Old Bailey in London and at Cardiff Crown Court. These will also help us to understand how it might be possible to conduct trials more widely as the situation with coronavirus develops.”

Arrangements for distancing to be maintained include providing a second courtroom, linked by a screen, to enable reporters and others to watch proceedings, and another courtroom to use for jury deliberations.

The Ministry of Justice said about 90% of hearings across all jurisdictions over the last month had utilised audio and video equipment.

Ipswich Crown Court has dealt with a range of work other than trials, including remotely conducted pre-trial preparation hearings, further case management, sentencing hearings and urgent applications for bail and to extend custody time limits.

Meanwhile, Suffolk Magistrates’ Court was among priority court and tribunal buildings to remain open for essential face-to-face hearings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Three boys accused of Ipswich man’s murder to appear in court today

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street Picture: ARCHANT

Baby cheetah found dead at Colchester Zoo

A one-month-old cheetah cub, part of a litter of five born in April (pictured), has been found dead at Colchester Zoo Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Most Read

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Three boys accused of Ipswich man’s murder to appear in court today

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street Picture: ARCHANT

Baby cheetah found dead at Colchester Zoo

A one-month-old cheetah cub, part of a litter of five born in April (pictured), has been found dead at Colchester Zoo Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

£30,000 cash and suspected cocaine seized in drugs raids

A man has been charged after £30,000 and 1.5kg of suspected cocaine was seized during a drugs raid. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Small number of jury trials to start with social distancing measures

Some jury trials will resume from next week Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Electricity firm restarts some utilities work

UK Power Networks is planning to help businesses in Suffolk recover after coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

Family of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens donates to air ambulance that tried to save his life

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) recieved a £1,000 donation from the family of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: EHAAT

More trains set to run – but how can you travel safely to work?

Workers are being advised to stay off public transport if possible. Picture; STEVE W
Drive 24