Police issue CCTV following Crown Pools incidents

PUBLISHED: 18:23 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 24 February 2020

Suffolk police has released CCTV images following two incidents at Crown Pools earlier this month Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police has released CCTV images of a man they want to question following two incidents at the Crown Pools leisure centre in Ipswich.

Police say the incidents took place in the leisure centre on Sunday, February 2, between 6.45pm and 7.10pm.

The nature of the incidents has not been disclosed by police.

Anyone who believes they recognise the man, or has any information regarding the incidents, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime references 37/6911/20 and 37/6910/20.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

