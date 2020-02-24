Police issue CCTV following Crown Pools incidents
PUBLISHED: 18:23 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 24 February 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
Suffolk police has released CCTV images of a man they want to question following two incidents at the Crown Pools leisure centre in Ipswich.
The incidents happened on the evening of February 2 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Police say the incidents took place in the leisure centre on Sunday, February 2, between 6.45pm and 7.10pm.
The nature of the incidents has not been disclosed by police.
Anyone who believes they recognise the man, or has any information regarding the incidents, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime references 37/6911/20 and 37/6910/20.
Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
