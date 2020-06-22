E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Do you remember Princess Diana’s visit to Crown Pools in Ipswich in 1990?

22 June, 2020 - 15:23
Diana Princess of Wales visits Crown Pools in Ipswich in 1990. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Diana Princess of Wales visits Crown Pools in Ipswich in 1990. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It has been making a splash since 1984, not least when none other than Princess Diana came to visit in 1990 - but what are your memories of Ipswich’s Crown Pools?

Are you amongst those that swam in Crown Pools on the first day of it opening? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYAre you amongst those that swam in Crown Pools on the first day of it opening? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Today, Crown Pools is the biggest leisure facility in Ipswich, with a range of indoor facilities including a gym, sauna, a competition pool and a leisure pool with a wave machine and numerous children’s activities.

Our archive pictures show dozens of children gathered for its opening in 1984, with many clearly loving the spacious and modern facilities.

An aqua fit session taking place at Ipswich's Crown Pools. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYAn aqua fit session taking place at Ipswich's Crown Pools. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

MORE: Meet Ipswich teenager who wakes up at 4.20am every day in pursuit of Olympic dream

It has hosted many contests over the years, with an eight-lane competition pool - but to many it is just a place they can go to exercise or have a leisurely swim in their downtime.

Crown Pools, in Ipswich, was officially opened in May 1984. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYCrown Pools, in Ipswich, was officially opened in May 1984. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Perhaps the most memorable occasion though was when Princess Diana visited Crown Pools in 1990.

The charismatic royal can be seen kneeling at the edge of the pool talking to youngsters, who all appear to be taken in by her every word.

Crown Pools junior swimming championships from October 1985. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYCrown Pools junior swimming championships from October 1985. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

■ What are your memories of Crown Pools? Were you there for Princess Diana’s visit in 1990? Send your memories, including your full details, by email.

