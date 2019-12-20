Lifeguard charged with trying to engage in sexual communication with child

A lifeguard at Crown Pools in Ipswich has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Christopher Newman, 30, of Downing Close, Ipswich appeared before magistrates on Friday.

He entered no plea to a charge of attempting to communicate with a person under 16 for the purpose of sexual gratification by asking sexually explicit questions.

Prosecutors allege he communicated with a police officer he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, via a mobile messenger app, between October 25 and November 16.

He appeared in custody, via video link, represented by solicitor Jacqueline Upton, from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.

He was granted bail, with conditions including no direct contact with children without prior permission from an adult, until a hearing at crown court on January 17.

It is understood he is not currently working at Crown Pools, pending the hearing.