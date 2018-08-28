Sunshine and Showers

Nostalgia

A pint with the boys, in a bar full of noise – 1975 at The Crown

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 December 2018

Claydon Crown in 1975

Claydon Crown in 1975

Archant

We continue our journey down memory lane by visiting some of the popular pubs in and around Ipswich and today it’s the turn of The Crown in Claydon, way back in 1975.

Were you a regular punter in 1975?Were you a regular punter in 1975?

Once a coaching inn, the core of the building dates back to the  mid-16th century, while much of the rest of the building dates  from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Can you name this trio from that night in 1975?Can you name this trio from that night in 1975?

Back in 1975, the Greene King inn was a traditional pub before the Bury St Edmunds-based brewer converted it to the pub/restaurant it is today when it launched its Hungry Horse pub/restaurant chain in 1995.

Who was pulling pints at the Claydon Crown in 1975?Who was pulling pints at the Claydon Crown in 1975?

Can you spot any familiar faces from our gallery, do you recognise the couple standing behind the bar back in 1975?

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this picture?Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this picture?

Can you recognise anyone from the row of gentlemen standing at the bar?

Behind the bar in the Claydon Crown in 1975Behind the bar in the Claydon Crown in 1975

If you want to share your memories from the Crown pub in Claydon then do get in touch by sending us an email.

