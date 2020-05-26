Extinction Rebellion backs calls to get Suffolk cycling after lockdown

Environemental campaign group Extinction Rebellion have spray-chalked bikes on roads in Ipswich asking for layouts to be changed to allow for safer cycling after the lockdown is lifted. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH Archant

Bicycle symbols have been sprayed on the streets of Ipswich by campaign group Extinction Rebellion in a bid to urge councils to make road layouts more cycle-friendly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The images here sprayed onto Crown Street outside of Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH The images here sprayed onto Crown Street outside of Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH

The push comes as residents have been forced to cycle and walk during the coronavirus outbreak rather than use public transport.

The campaign group now want councils to consider making changes to help residents continue to use clean methods of transport.

You may also want to watch:

The spray-chalk designs, which were painted alongside the hashtag #NoGoingBack have been painted on Crown Street outside Crown Pools, one of Ipswich Borough Council’s Air Quality Management Areas where pollution is known to be above their objective level.

A spokesperson for the group said: “This is a protest supporting the right of people in Ipswich to breathe clean air and to be able to cycle without the usual danger of death or injury which prevents it.

“Crown Street is an area entirely lacking in cycle lanes, making it intimidating for cyclists to use.

“Amidst the devastating impact of the coronavirus, we also saw cyclists able to travel safely, spaces opened up to pedestrians and air pollution, known to cause 1 in 18 deaths in Suffolk, subside.

“Towns and cities across the UK are now taking measures to ban cars from town centres and we would like to see similar plans for Ipswich.”