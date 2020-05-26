E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Extinction Rebellion backs calls to get Suffolk cycling after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:43 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 26 May 2020

Environemental campaign group Extinction Rebellion have spray-chalked bikes on roads in Ipswich asking for layouts to be changed to allow for safer cycling after the lockdown is lifted. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH

Environemental campaign group Extinction Rebellion have spray-chalked bikes on roads in Ipswich asking for layouts to be changed to allow for safer cycling after the lockdown is lifted. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH

Archant

Bicycle symbols have been sprayed on the streets of Ipswich by campaign group Extinction Rebellion in a bid to urge councils to make road layouts more cycle-friendly.

The images here sprayed onto Crown Street outside of Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICHThe images here sprayed onto Crown Street outside of Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH

The push comes as residents have been forced to cycle and walk during the coronavirus outbreak rather than use public transport.

The campaign group now want councils to consider making changes to help residents continue to use clean methods of transport.

You may also want to watch:

The spray-chalk designs, which were painted alongside the hashtag #NoGoingBack have been painted on Crown Street outside Crown Pools, one of Ipswich Borough Council’s Air Quality Management Areas where pollution is known to be above their objective level.

A spokesperson for the group said: “This is a protest supporting the right of people in Ipswich to breathe clean air and to be able to cycle without the usual danger of death or injury which prevents it.

“Crown Street is an area entirely lacking in cycle lanes, making it intimidating for cyclists to use.

“Amidst the devastating impact of the coronavirus, we also saw cyclists able to travel safely, spaces opened up to pedestrians and air pollution, known to cause 1 in 18 deaths in Suffolk, subside.

“Towns and cities across the UK are now taking measures to ban cars from town centres and we would like to see similar plans for Ipswich.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon.

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon.

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! to cut one-third of its workforce after £1.5m losses

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! have announced they are to cut jobs after £1.5m losses because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Extinction Rebellion backs calls to get Suffolk cycling after lockdown

Environemental campaign group Extinction Rebellion have spray-chalked bikes on roads in Ipswich asking for layouts to be changed to allow for safer cycling after the lockdown is lifted. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH

‘Hit man’ threatening Suffolk Pokémon group among social media crimes recorded by police

A 'hit man' threatening to kill members of a Facebook Pokémon group was one of more than 500 social media crimes recorded by Suffolk police in 2019 Picture: MARCOS CALVO/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Van stuck under railway bridge - road cleared

The A137 in Manningtree has been partially blocked after a van got stuck under the railway bridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cyclist injured in crash on A140/A14 roundabout

A cyclist and Honda Civic were involved in a collision on the Beacon Hill roundabout of the A140 this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24