Flat fire in Ipswich leaves one person injured

PUBLISHED: 05:37 04 May 2019

The police cordon in Cullingham Road was surrounded by officers by Suffolk Constabulary, firefighters and paramedics Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers worked together to save a resident from a flat fire in Ipswich.

Emergency services were in Cullingham Road, in Ipswich, at the scene of a fire in a first floor flat Picture: JAKE FOXFORDEmergency services were in Cullingham Road, in Ipswich, at the scene of a fire in a first floor flat Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a first floor flat fire in Cullingham Road, Ipswich, about 9.30pm.

Four engines were called to the scene of the fire, with two remaining at the scene with paramedics and police officers.

Flashing lights from emergency at least six emergency service vehicles were left on while crews worked to control the incident.

Unmarked police vehicles also filled the narrow street to prevent other road users blocking their access to the fire and a cordon was put in place around the scene.

Emergency vehicles blocked Handford Road and other entrances to the scene of the fire while paramedics and firefighters helped the victim of the fire Picture: JAKE FOXFORDEmergency vehicles blocked Handford Road and other entrances to the scene of the fire while paramedics and firefighters helped the victim of the fire Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

One casualty was reported by firefighters and transferred to the care of paramedics on the street.

One resident at the cordon said: “I was stood at my back door when I smelled the burning in the air.

“By the time I had come through the house and onto the street, it was full of police cars and fire engines.

“A lot of people park on the streets around here, it means it's really narrow, if there's an emergency like this they might not always be able to get to it.”

The fire was contained and the scene made save just after 10.30pm.

The cause of the fire and the condition of the victim are not yet known.

