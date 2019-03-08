Flat fire in Ipswich leaves one person injured
PUBLISHED: 05:37 04 May 2019
JAKE FOXFORD
Firefighters, paramedics and police officers worked together to save a resident from a flat fire in Ipswich.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a first floor flat fire in Cullingham Road, Ipswich, about 9.30pm.
Four engines were called to the scene of the fire, with two remaining at the scene with paramedics and police officers.
Flashing lights from emergency at least six emergency service vehicles were left on while crews worked to control the incident.
Unmarked police vehicles also filled the narrow street to prevent other road users blocking their access to the fire and a cordon was put in place around the scene.
One casualty was reported by firefighters and transferred to the care of paramedics on the street.
One resident at the cordon said: “I was stood at my back door when I smelled the burning in the air.
“By the time I had come through the house and onto the street, it was full of police cars and fire engines.
“A lot of people park on the streets around here, it means it's really narrow, if there's an emergency like this they might not always be able to get to it.”
The fire was contained and the scene made save just after 10.30pm.
The cause of the fire and the condition of the victim are not yet known.
Comments have been disabled on this article.