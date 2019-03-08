Sunshine and Showers

People banned from Cumberland Tower flat in Ipswich amid anti-social behaviour complaints

PUBLISHED: 07:06 20 July 2019

A flat in Cumberland Tower has been closed after reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A flat in Cumberland Tower has been closed after reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard that there had been a series of issues at the property in Cumberland Towers, Ipswich, including loud music being played, people entering the flat in the early hours and abusive behaviour.

There were also reports of drug-related behaviour and repeated calls to the ambulance service, the court heard on Friday, July 19.

Residents reported the issues to Ipswich Borough Council, with the court hearing that people had raised concerns about "loud music and lots of unsavoury visitors".

A temporary closure order was placed on the property in July, after a letter had been sent to the occupant of the property warning that action would be taken if problems continued.

Magistrates decided to impose a permanent closure order in a bid to "prevent any disorderly behaviour" which would disturb residents in the block of flats.

The order means that only an authorised Ipswich Borough Council officer can enter the flat.

