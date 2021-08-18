Greener heating brings Carbon Charter award for community centre
- Credit: Georgie Kerr
A community centre near Ipswich is showing the way forward in going green.
The Coddenham Centre is replacing its oil-fired heating with air-source heat pumps and improved insulation.
Now it has been presented with its first award, a Bronze Charter, under the Suffolk Carbon Charter, which provides support and recognition to organisations adopting carbon reduction measures.
The centre has received help from Viridor Credits and Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils' community grants to replace its heating and save carbon.
More than 100 metres of new hedging and trees will be planted in the autumn, working with Mid Suffolk’s Biodiversity Team and Suffolk Wildlife Trust.
You may also want to watch:
And the centre plans to establish vehicle recharging points as part of the ‘Plug In Suffolk’ scheme.
Coddenham Centre chairman Andrew MacPherson said; ‘Hopefully, adopting our Suffolk Carbon Charter demonstrates we are making room for environmental awareness in everything we do, whatever the challenges."
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich rapist who attacked woman at 18th birthday party jailed for 7 years
- 2 Ipswich mum shortlisted for most beautiful vegan award
- 3 Emergency services attend incident on Waterfront after concerns for safety
- 4 Beloved Ipswich teacher retires from the only school she has ever worked at
- 5 Fresh £5million bid to be made to solve Ipswich roundabout congestion
- 6 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
- 7 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
- 8 Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham
- 9 Police remain 'concerned' for missing man's welfare
- 10 7 things to do in Suffolk this weekend
Suffolk County Council deputy leader Richard Rout said: “Suffolk County Council has set an ambitious target in response to the climate emergency of achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2030.
"We want to work with all organisations in Suffolk to ensure we achieve our goal, and I warmly congratulate the Coddenham Centre on their commitment to being more sustainable, and the achievement of gaining a Carbon Charter accreditation”.