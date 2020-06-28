Roads blocked off to create cycle-friendly streets

Planters and semi-permanent bollards have been put in place across a number of roads in Ipswich as plans for new cycle-friendly streets take shape.

Planters and bollards have appeared at the junction or Portman Road and Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT Planters and bollards have appeared at the junction or Portman Road and Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT

Road blocks have appeared at the bottom of Portman Road, preventing cars turning either way onto Princes Street, while Stoke Bridge has also been closed to vehicles.

One motorist who passed Stoke Bridge this weekend said: “The left hand lane off the main one-way system near the Waterfront has been closed. The signs say it is for social distancing but there’s been no warning and it seems a bit pointless.”

Only cyclists and pedestrians can now walk over the bridge to access the Waterfront area. cars and other motor vehicles will have to continue along Grafton Way to the Princes Street bridge by Ipswich station. The bridge remains open to traffic travelling into the town centre.

Cars can continue to enter and exit Portman Road from the Handford Road junction.

The new measures are part of a county-wide bid to encourage people to walk and cycle more as we come out of lockdown. It is hoped these measures will help contain the spread of Covid-19 by reducing the numbers using public transport, while also encouraging people to leave cars at home which will have an impact on pollution as well as physical and mental health.

The changes have been hailed by cyclists and walkers, with one Facebook user saying: “Great to see them cutting heavily polluting road routes, More pleasant and safe cycling/walking routes are needed desperately.”

Not everyone is supportive of the changes and one angry driver posted on Facebook to say: “This has really got my goat this morning, they have now closed the left-hand filter from College Street, on the one-way system over Stoke bridge, cyclists only!”

He said he had “never seen a cyclist use the left-hand filter”.

So far, Suffolk County Council has introduced 20 temporary traffic schemes across the county which will help make cycling safer and more appealing to shoppers, commuters and families.

It is now seeking feedback on these routes before going ahead with a five-year plan to introduce 148 priority cycle routes.

Councillor Andrew Reid, Conservative cabinet member for highways, said last week: “Our aim is to embed cycling as part of a long-term habit and reap the associated health, air quality and congestion benefits by making permanent changes to the county’s cycling infrastructure.”