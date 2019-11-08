E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

More cycle parking space to be freed up at Ipswich railway station amid theft fears

08 November, 2019 - 05:57
More secure cycle spaces are to be freed up at Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

More secure cycle spaces are to be freed up at Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

More cyclists will be able to leave their bikes safely at Ipswich railway station after valuable space was freed up amid complaints from riders.

Frustrated commuters have been on a waiting list for the secure cycle compound beside platform one of the station, with all available key fobs already handed out.

That meant many either had to keep their bikes at home or leave them outside the station, with room for just 100 cycles inside the compound.

Commuter David Evans said: "After relocating to Ipswich recently from London, I was surprised to find that there is no availability for safe cycle parking at the station.

"Given I have recently purchased an expensive electric bike I do not want to park it outside, where I had already noticed some bikes had wheels missing."

He added that there "are no options for anyone who hasn't already got one of the limited fobs other than drive to the station or risk your bike in an unsafe parking area".

You may also want to watch:

However in October rail operator Greater Anglia, which manages the station, asked those previously handed permanent key fobs to renew them at the station's ticket office or face losing them, saying it would "help maintain the system in the future and ensure that all spaces are being used".

The firm's area customer service manager James Steward said at the time that "reviewing the key fob system is a positive step that will free up space for even more cyclists to benefit from our secure cycle compound".

And now a Greater Anglia spokesman has said: "Next week we will start to distribute new fobs to people on our waiting list."

The spokesman added: "We want to make sure cyclists can leave their bikes at our stations safely while they travel with us.

"We're also upgrading CCTV and lighting at the station."

Any key fobs that were not renewed by October 31 have been deactivated by Greater Anglia, which said there had been a "growing waiting list" for fobs.

Those keeping their fobs or issued with new ones will now have to pay a £25 annual fee.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Latest from the Ipswich Star

D-Day heroes and brave ex-serviceman inspire at emotional Stars of Suffolk awards

David Norris was the Overall Star of Suffolk winner Photo: Brittany Woodman

The winners of the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2019

Life savers at the Stars of Suffolk 2019 awards - the six joint winners of the Special Recognition Award all saved a life

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 43 Do you know the colour of Superman’s pants?

Do you have Super quiz knowledge?

The Ipswich Town fringe players with points to prove and chances to take as Blues bid to end FA Cup nightmare

Janoi Donacien and Toto Nsiala are likely starters when Ipswich Town face Lincoln City this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

More cycle parking space to be freed up at Ipswich railway station amid theft fears

More secure cycle spaces are to be freed up at Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists