More cycle parking space to be freed up at Ipswich railway station amid theft fears

More secure cycle spaces are to be freed up at Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT Archant

More cyclists will be able to leave their bikes safely at Ipswich railway station after valuable space was freed up amid complaints from riders.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Frustrated commuters have been on a waiting list for the secure cycle compound beside platform one of the station, with all available key fobs already handed out.

That meant many either had to keep their bikes at home or leave them outside the station, with room for just 100 cycles inside the compound.

Commuter David Evans said: "After relocating to Ipswich recently from London, I was surprised to find that there is no availability for safe cycle parking at the station.

"Given I have recently purchased an expensive electric bike I do not want to park it outside, where I had already noticed some bikes had wheels missing."

He added that there "are no options for anyone who hasn't already got one of the limited fobs other than drive to the station or risk your bike in an unsafe parking area".

You may also want to watch:

However in October rail operator Greater Anglia, which manages the station, asked those previously handed permanent key fobs to renew them at the station's ticket office or face losing them, saying it would "help maintain the system in the future and ensure that all spaces are being used".

The firm's area customer service manager James Steward said at the time that "reviewing the key fob system is a positive step that will free up space for even more cyclists to benefit from our secure cycle compound".

And now a Greater Anglia spokesman has said: "Next week we will start to distribute new fobs to people on our waiting list."

The spokesman added: "We want to make sure cyclists can leave their bikes at our stations safely while they travel with us.

"We're also upgrading CCTV and lighting at the station."

Any key fobs that were not renewed by October 31 have been deactivated by Greater Anglia, which said there had been a "growing waiting list" for fobs.

Those keeping their fobs or issued with new ones will now have to pay a £25 annual fee.