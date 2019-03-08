Historic photos of cycle speedway at Northgate from 1987
PUBLISHED: 11:02 06 May 2019
David Kindred
Today we gear up and take a look back at the cycle speedway at Northgate in 1987.
A group of young cycling enthusiasts took to the tennis courts at Northgate to train for cycle speedway.
The group practised a host of different skills, from precision cycling around obstacles and racing one another.
Cycle speedway began in the bombsite era, post-war. Tracks appeared all over the country as it provided entertainment for the riders as well as the spectators during a bleak time.
Cycle speedway tracks have declined over the years due to land development. There are approximatley 30 different cycle speedway tracks around the country now.
Tim Snook and Danny Zagni, who are both pictured kneeling at the front of the photograph, were both top riders British champions during their racing career.
Cycle speedway is still popular today, in Suffolk.
Ipswich Eagles race at Whitton Sports Centre, while there are also competitive tracks and clubs still racing at Great Blakenham and Kesgrave. There is also occasional racing at Somersham.
When the sport was very popular back in the 60s, 70s and 80s there were tracks all over Suffolk, from Woodbridge to Grundisburgh and Leiston to Trimley.