Historic photos of cycle speedway at Northgate from 1987

The thrills qand spills of cycle speedway racing at Northgate Picture: DAVID KINDRED David Kindred

Today we gear up and take a look back at the cycle speedway at Northgate in 1987.

One of the cyclists being trained Picture: DAVID KINDRED One of the cyclists being trained Picture: DAVID KINDRED

A group of young cycling enthusiasts took to the tennis courts at Northgate to train for cycle speedway.

A pair of young cyclists dressed in their protective helmets during speeway practice Picture: DAVID KINDRED A pair of young cyclists dressed in their protective helmets during speeway practice Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The group practised a host of different skills, from precision cycling around obstacles and racing one another.

The cyclists line up for a race, on your marks, get set, go! Picture: DAVID KINDRED The cyclists line up for a race, on your marks, get set, go! Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Cycle speedway began in the bombsite era, post-war. Tracks appeared all over the country as it provided entertainment for the riders as well as the spectators during a bleak time.

A youngster enjoying themselves at the cycle speedway practice Picture: DAVID KINDRED A youngster enjoying themselves at the cycle speedway practice Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Cycle speedway tracks have declined over the years due to land development. There are approximatley 30 different cycle speedway tracks around the country now.

The cyclists go round obstacles to practice their precision Picture: DAVID KINDRED The cyclists go round obstacles to practice their precision Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Tim Snook and Danny Zagni, who are both pictured kneeling at the front of the photograph, were both top riders British champions during their racing career.

The speedway cyclists practice on the tennis courts at Northgate Picture: DAVID KINDRED The speedway cyclists practice on the tennis courts at Northgate Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Cycle speedway is still popular today, in Suffolk.

Cycle speedway at Northgate in 1987 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Cycle speedway at Northgate in 1987 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Ipswich Eagles race at Whitton Sports Centre, while there are also competitive tracks and clubs still racing at Great Blakenham and Kesgrave. There is also occasional racing at Somersham.

When the sport was very popular back in the 60s, 70s and 80s there were tracks all over Suffolk, from Woodbridge to Grundisburgh and Leiston to Trimley.