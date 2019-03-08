Ipswich school warns over wheelies as 'unsafe cyclists could be banned'

Do you think students should be banned from cycling if they are unsafe on their bicycle? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto aleksey_rezin

A school in Ipswich has warned that any student who is "silly" and "performs wheelies" could be asked to stop cycling to school, in an attempt to increase the safety of its pupils.

Copleston High School has said it "reserves the right to remove the privilege of students cycling to school" if they do not follow the rules and stay safe on the roads.

Principal Andy Green said the school is taking a "safety orientated stance" and is trying to raise awareness amongst both the parents and students about how to remain safe on two wheels - especially over the winter months.

Mr Green said: "99% of our students aren't silly on their bikes, and we have never had to ban anyone and we don't see this happening in the future. There are only one or two people who don't follow the rules.

"But, as any school does we reserve the right to stop individuals cycling to school as our main concern is always their safety.

"If we did think a student was unsafe it would first involve a conversation with the pupil and their parents before anything else, and if we did chose to ban someone it might only be for a week."

Mr Green added that of the schools 1,800 pupils 99% of pupils ride their bikes in a "safe" manner and he has "no issues with the behaviour" of his students in the schools surrounding area.

He said: "I even had a letter from a member of the community who said our kids are immaculate and are always polite at the bus stop."

He continued: "I am very passionate about wanting the students to walk and cycle to school, but we don't want them to place themselves at risk."

"Any student, or adult for that matter, who performs a wheelie runs the risk of falling off and getting killed, as Foxhall Road near the school is very busy with lots of traffic.

"My priority is the students safety, so in assemblies we have been reminding pupils to use lights over the winter, to always wear a helmet, and just to be sensible. It will start getting dark at 7am and 4pm and that's when it becomes more dangerous."

In a letter the school said that pupils "must walk and push their bike" if on a pavement and the "normal rules of the Highway Code apply".

It also stated: "Wheelies are not a good idea when surrounded with lots of traffic on busy roads. Too many students have fallen off and hurt themselves."

