Traffic building after cyclist collides with car

A cyclist came off his bike on Colchester Road, Ipswich. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Archant

A collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in Ipswich is causing increased traffic this morning.

It has been reported that a cyclist came off his bike this morning at the roundabout at the junction of Sidegate Lane and Colchester Road in Ipswich.

The accident occurred close to the Royal George Pub and is causing increased traffic around the area.

Ambulance crews are in attendance and police were called to the accident at 7.45pm.

The cyclist is being taken to hospital as a precaution but his injuries are said to not be serious.

Traffic around the area is slow but the road is beginning to clear.