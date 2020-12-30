E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

PUBLISHED: 16:08 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 30 December 2019

A cyclist hurt in a collision with a car in Ipswich at the start of December has died from his injuries, police have announced.

Frazer Lyons, 35, was riding his bicycle in Yarmouth Road on the evening of Sunday, 1st December when he was injured following the incident with a Toyota Corolla.

Mr Lyons was taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital.

He was subsequently transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he succumbed to his injuries two-and-a-half weeks later.

Suffolk Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD reference 283 of 1st December.

