Cyclist in his 70s dies after crash with lorry in Felixstowe

A cyclist has died following a collision in High Street, Walton - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist in his 70s has died after a crash with a lorry in Felixstowe.

Emergency services were called at about 2.20pm on Monday to reports of a collision in High Street in the Walton area of the town.

According to Suffolk police, the crash involved a lorry and a bicycle.

The cyclist, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

High Street was closed for several hours and diversions were put in place.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and who has not yet spoken to officers, or anybody who was driving in the area who might have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone who has information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference 178 of October 24.