Cyclist dies after crash with lorry on A14 roundabout
PUBLISHED: 14:51 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 30 November 2020
Archant
A cyclist in his 60s has died several days after a serious collision with a lorry on the A14 Trimley roundabout.
Emergency services were called at 10.45am on Thursday, November 26 to reports of a collision involving an Iveco lorry and a bicycle in Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin, at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip.
The cyclist – a man aged in his 60s - was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance with serious injuries, but died there on Sunday, November 29.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Any witnesses to the collision – including anyone who may have dashcam footage – is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 98 of November 26.”
