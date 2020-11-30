E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cyclist dies after crash with lorry on A14 roundabout

PUBLISHED: 14:51 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 30 November 2020

A man has died following a collision in Trimley last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has died following a collision in Trimley last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A cyclist in his 60s has died several days after a serious collision with a lorry on the A14 Trimley roundabout.

Emergency services were called at 10.45am on Thursday, November 26 to reports of a collision involving an Iveco lorry and a bicycle in Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin, at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip.

The cyclist – a man aged in his 60s - was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance with serious injuries, but died there on Sunday, November 29.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Any witnesses to the collision – including anyone who may have dashcam footage – is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 98 of November 26.”

MORE: Cyclist airflifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after A14 Trimley roundabout crash

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cyclist dies after crash with lorry on A14 roundabout

A man has died following a collision in Trimley last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No rise in allowances for Suffolk county councillors in 2021

Suffolk County Council has been recommended to maintain its councillor allowances at current levels. Picture: ARCHANT

Scammers target Suffolk households with bogus device

Consumers are being cold-called by rogue companies using aggressive sales tactics and offering substandard cold call blockers Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Entrepreneurial duo become millionaires - seven years after plotting new business over cup of coffee

Claire Woodman and Kelly-Anne Byres of Poppy Nursing and Care Services Picture: POPPY NURSING AND CARE SERVICES

Non-league restart shock! So far, just 9 Thurlow Nunn Prem clubs happy to restart now. Plus what our Step 3&4 clubs will be voting to do

Action in the Felixstowe penalty area against Maldon & Tiptree. Hopefully non-league football will be up and running again soon. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD