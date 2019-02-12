One lane closed on A12 after cyclist falls off bike

A part of the A12 near Capel St Mary.

A lane is closed on the A12 after a man has been seen lying on the road after falling off his bike on the Ipswich-bound carriageway.

Six cars are blocking the lane near the Pound Lane turn-off near Capel St Mary and a man has been seen directing traffic past the incident into the second lane.

A pedal bike was also on the floor next to the man, who said he fell off.

Police were called to the scene at 9.40am and are now in attendance. The ambulance service have also been called and they are on their way.

Traffic is currently coping, however drivers are being advised that delays are expected in the area.