Car and cyclist collide in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 13:14 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 26 March 2019
Archant
Emergency services have been called to a collision between a car and a cyclist in Bramford Road, Ipswich.
Officers were called at around 12.20pm on Tuesday afternoon to the road outside Rendlesham Court following a collision.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road was not blocked.
It’s not clear what the extent of any injuries are at this time but the cyclist is said to be conscious and breathing.
Paramedics have been called to the scene.