'He will be sorely missed' – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE google

Tributes have been pouring in for a popular PE teacher at Claydon High School who died after his bike collided with a Land Rover on Good Friday.

Husband and father Matt Jack, who was in his 40s, died after a cycling accident in Creeting St Mary on Friday, April 19.

Tributes to the “outstanding PE teacher” have been pouring in from staff, students and governors at the school, which is part of the South Suffolk Learning Trust.

A statement on behalf of everybody at Claydon High, entitled “Remembering Mr Jack”, said the popular teacher, who had worked at the school for almost two decades, will be “sorely missed”.

“Staff, students and governors at Claydon High School were saddened to hear of the news of Matt Jack's death in a cycling accident on Good Friday,” it read.

“Our thoughts are with Matt's wife, children and family at this very difficult time. He will be sorely missed by everyone at the school and our huge sense of loss is shared by ex-students and the wider community.

“Matt Jack was an outstanding PE teacher and a very popular figure at the school where he had worked for 19 years.

“He was a modest man, who inspired confidence in those he taught through his excellent subject knowledge and his caring personality which was dedicated to supporting each and every young person he taught to aim high and succeed in all aspects of their lives.”

It added: “A book of condolence will be opened at the school and if any past students would like to contribute to this, they should contact the school reception.”

Students old and new, along with parents, colleagues and friends, have been paying tribute to Mr Jack on social media.

On Facebook, Stuart Jopling said: “Shocked and devastated to say the least! What a truly lovely man Matt was and a genuine gent. Such a tragic event, which words cannot explain this worlds loss.

“RIP My friend, forever in the heart and memories of those who had the absolute pleasure of knowing you.”

Clare Maddox said: Such sad news! A truly inspiring man/teacher! Claydon High School were extremely lucky to have such a great man at there school! He helped so many children through school! Mr Jack you will never be forgotten xxx”.

Lisa Marie added: “Extremely sad news. As a new parent to the school we were really impressed with how he welcomed our son and encouraged him to be the best he could be. My son thought a lot of him and will miss having him as a form tutor. Our thoughts are with his family and work colleagues xx”.

Police were caled at 9.50am on April 19 to reports of an accident involving a Land Rover and a cyclist on the junction of Flordon Road and Coddenham Road (B1078) in Creeting St Mary, near Needham Market.

The Flordon Road and Coddenham Road junction is close to Needham Market Lake, a known beauty spot in the area.

A Needham Market resident, who drove past the incident prior to the road closure and did not want to be named, expressed his sorrow.

“I thought it looked like a bad collision and I am very sad to hear the man died,” he said.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.”