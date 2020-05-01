Cyclist allegedly spits at woman while waiting at traffic lights

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist allegedly spat on a woman in her car in Ipswich.

Suffolk police said a man on his bike spat at the woman’s vehicle while stationary at traffic lights in Burlington Road, at the junction with Portman Road, at around 1.20pm on Wednesday.

The man’s saliva reportedly entered through an open window and hit the driver on her neck.

He then made off towards Civic Drive, according to police.

Police have described the man as white and was wearing a light-coloured jacket, dark trousers, blue Nike-branded trainers, a grey rucksack and white headphones.

He was riding a dark-coloured bicycle.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/23807/20.