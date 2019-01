Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Ipswich

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Felixstowe Road in Ipswich at 3.40pm following the collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

The road has since been cleared.