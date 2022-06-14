Ex-Blues help Tour of Suffolk raise £40,000
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Ipswich Town stars of the past were among an exhausted cohort of cyclists completing a 150 mile ride through Suffolk.
Former Blues skipper Matt Holland, and former players Simon Milton, Terry Butcher, Titus Bramble, Luke Varney and Russell Osman were among 40 cyclists arriving at Portman Road on Monday.
They had been taking part in the club’s latest Tour of Suffolk Cycle Challenge, riding 150 miles through the Suffolk countryside over the course of two days, departing on Sunday.
Between them, they have raised £40,000 for two charities.
Matt Holland signed for Ipswich Town in 1997, and made three hundred appearances at the club over six years, becoming captain in his second season.
He is an Ipswich Town Foundation Trustee and is pleased to have been part of the challenge.
Speaking on Monday as the paused on the last leg of the journey through Aldeburgh, he said: “It has been a great experience. There are loads of great people, from all different backgrounds.
“It’s been brilliant – the camaraderie, the togetherness, the teamwork. It’s been fantastic.
“The weather has been perfect, the wind has been helpful.”
He said they are still hoping to add to their total.
“The generosity in such difficult times has been phenomenal. We're really grateful that so many people have been able to help us. It's been a fabulous effort from everyone.”
Sarah Dooley is the Funding and Events Coordinator at Ipswich Town Football Club.
She said: “The cyclists have been brilliant.
“On day one, they did 24 miles, then 22 miles, then 12 and then 14, so it's broken up probably quite nicely. They’re all intact, we’ve had no injuries – just a couple of punctures, but that’s to be expected.
“But other than that, it’s been great, and all gone really well.”
After expenses, this incredible amount will be split between the Ipswich Town Foundation Trust and the Futurestars Charity.
The Ipswich Town Foundation offers a range of sports activities and courses for young people of all abilities.
The Futurestars Charity, of which Simon Milton is director, supports underprivileged children in Ghana and Togo.
Two coaches are employed to visit five schools each week, following programmes developed in conjunction with lead Futurestar coach, Titus Bramble.