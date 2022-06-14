Ex-Blues help Tour of Suffolk raise £40,000

Ipswich Town stars of the past were among an exhausted cohort of cyclists completing a 150 mile ride through Suffolk.

Former Blues skipper Matt Holland, and former players Simon Milton, Terry Butcher, Titus Bramble, Luke Varney and Russell Osman were among 40 cyclists arriving at Portman Road on Monday.

Suffolk cycling tour Kieran Dyer crosses the line. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk cycling tour Simon Milton crosses the line. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

They had been taking part in the club’s latest Tour of Suffolk Cycle Challenge, riding 150 miles through the Suffolk countryside over the course of two days, departing on Sunday.

How I’ve missed the beautiful Suffolk countryside. 46 miles in and still going strong. 🚴🏾‍♂️🚴🏾‍♂️🚴🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Qux7VSPuIv — Titus Bramble (@19tmb) June 12, 2022

Between them, they have raised £40,000 for two charities.

Matt Holland signed for Ipswich Town in 1997, and made three hundred appearances at the club over six years, becoming captain in his second season.

Matt Holland at the finish line of the Suffolk cycling tour. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He is an Ipswich Town Foundation Trustee and is pleased to have been part of the challenge.

Speaking on Monday as the paused on the last leg of the journey through Aldeburgh, he said: “It has been a great experience. There are loads of great people, from all different backgrounds.

“It’s been brilliant – the camaraderie, the togetherness, the teamwork. It’s been fantastic.

“The weather has been perfect, the wind has been helpful.”

He said they are still hoping to add to their total.

“The generosity in such difficult times has been phenomenal. We're really grateful that so many people have been able to help us. It's been a fabulous effort from everyone.”

Suffolk cycling tour finish after a 150 mile trip. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Six former Ipswich Town stars completed the 150 mile trip. From L-R - Terry Butcher, Matt Holland, Titus Bramble, Keiran Dyer, Luke Varney and Simon Milton. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk cycling tour finish after a 150 mile trip PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sarah Dooley is the Funding and Events Coordinator at Ipswich Town Football Club.

She said: “The cyclists have been brilliant.

“On day one, they did 24 miles, then 22 miles, then 12 and then 14, so it's broken up probably quite nicely. They’re all intact, we’ve had no injuries – just a couple of punctures, but that’s to be expected.

“But other than that, it’s been great, and all gone really well.”

After expenses, this incredible amount will be split between the Ipswich Town Foundation Trust and the Futurestars Charity.

Terry Butcher was among those to finish the Suffolk cycling tour. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Around forty cyclists took part in the Tour of Suffolk Cycle Challenge, including former blues skipper Matt Holland, and former players Simon Milton, Titus Bramble, Terry Butcher (left), and Russell Osman (right). - Credit: Ipswich Town Foundation

The Ipswich Town Foundation offers a range of sports activities and courses for young people of all abilities.

The Futurestars Charity, of which Simon Milton is director, supports underprivileged children in Ghana and Togo.

Two coaches are employed to visit five schools each week, following programmes developed in conjunction with lead Futurestar coach, Titus Bramble.