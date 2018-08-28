Meet Lord Jefferey: Framlingham’s newest superstar

Lord Jefferey outside Framlingham Castle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

He’s got a rising social media following, a mean fashion sense and bar stool reserved in Ed Sheeran’s local watering holes – introducing Lord Jefferey, the next superstar to come out of Framlingham.

Thanks to a certain bearded busker, the quaint Suffolk town of Framlingham has become rather famous in the past few years.

But Ed Sheeran would be wise to watch his back, as there’s a new star on the block – and he means business.

Lord Jefferey of Framlingham, the distinctive three-year-old ‘Jackanese’ (Jack Russell and Pekinese cross), has amassed almost 1,000 followers on Twitter since he set up his account in April 2018 – and now he’s aiming for the stars.

With a memorable wonky smile, floppy ears and a curly tail, Jefferey’s mum says he can’t walk five minutes down the road without being recognised.

He even drinks and dines in the local pubs – including Ed Sheeran’s favourites – where he is very popular with the staff.

But Lord Jefferey wasn’t always in the spotlight.

Before he made the trip to Framlingham, Jefferey was a stray in Limassol, Cyprus.

Thankfully he was saved by From Foster to Forever, a charity based in the Isle of Wight, who brought him over to the UK along with 10 other rescue dogs.

His new family had searched through thousands of other dogs online, but the moment Jefferey’s face popped up they knew he was the one.

“He is hilarious,” his mum said.

“You can’t help but notice him. We went overnight and collected him first thing in the morning.”

Now, almost to years on, Lord Jefferey is something of a celebrity in Framlingham.

“He’s a real character,” his mum said.

“He loves Suffolk. He sits on a bar stool at the bar – everyone knows him wherever he goes. He’s quite a celebrity around town.”

Also known for his great fashion sense, Jefferey enjoys showing off his stripy jumpers and quilted coats.

His mum said the Twitter account started off “as a bit of fun”, as she wanted to promote the message that all dogs are worthy of a home – pedigree or not.

“I wanted to promote rescue dogs and show they don’t have to be perfect to be wanted,” she explained.

Jefferey’s mum started sharing content from other rescue dog accounts on his behalf, in an effort to show lovable pets come in “all different shapes and sizes”.

Thanks to his social media following, Jefferey has now got canine companions all over the world – and regularly chats with his pals in America, Canada, Germany, Thailand and China.

“He’s got some training tips from an army dog in Minnesota,” his mum added.

One day, Jefferey hopes to team up with the ‘Castle on the Hill’ singer himself – which is looking more likely by the day.

“His daddy works in the Station Hotel and often meets Ed,” Jefferey’s mum said.

“He is hoping to introduce them when Ed next comes in.”

Fans of Jefferey can follow him at @LordJefferey on Twitter.