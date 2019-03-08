Partly Cloudy

100-year-old Cyril fulfils dream of feeding elephants

PUBLISHED: 11:30 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 03 July 2019

Cyril, with his caregiver Kirsty, meets an elephant at Colchester Zoo Picture: HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE

Cyril, with his caregiver Kirsty, meets an elephant at Colchester Zoo Picture: HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE

A Suffolk man who always dreamt of seeing elephants in Africa was gifted the next best thing for his 100th birthday - a chance to feed the gentle giants at Colchester Zoo.

Cyril meets an elephant at Colchester Zoo Picture: HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE

Cyril was given the trip by care provider Home Instead Senior Care, who presented the exciting news about his trip on his birthday.

He enjoyed a sunny day at the zoo with his daughter Sylvia and his care-giver Kirsty, feeding the elephants with the zoo keeper and taking in the sights, including the penguins, lions and monkeys.

Kirsty said: "It was so nice to see how much Cyril enjoyed his 100th birthday trip to the zoo, and being so close to the elephants really was the icing on the cake.

Cyril with Chris Lye, owner iof Home Instead Ipswich, and caregiver Kirsty, on Cyril's 100th birthday Picture: HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE

"We had a fabulous time, and it was a day to remember.

Chris Lye, owner of Home Instead Ipswich, Woodbridge and Felixstowe, said: "It was so special to be able to celebrate his 100th birthday with him and see his birthday card from the Queen. "He is ever so thankful for the trip to the zoo, and feeding the elephants made it extra special. "We would like to thank Colchester Zoo for helping us make his wish a reality."

