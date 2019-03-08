Business group backs Ipswich northern bypass - as deadline day arrives

The Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has come out in favour of the middle route for a new northern bypass for Ipswich on deadline day for people and organisations to have their say on the proposal.

The Chamber has submitted its position on the proposed road just 24 hours before the deadline falls for comments.

It is backing the route that would go from the A14 at Claydon, through Witnesham, Culpho, and to the north of Great and Little Bealings before joining the A12 at Woodbridge.

It feels that option would provide the best road link between the A14 and the communities on the Suffolk coast.

But the Chamber's main campaigning efforts so far as Suffolk roads are concerned will remain concentrated on getting major changes to junctions on the A14 between Felixstowe and Newmarket - including the construction of a new junction with the A12 at Copdock Mill to the south of Ipswich.

The Chamber's position is different to that of Ipswich Borough Council, town MP Sandy Martin, and Conservative candidate Tom Hunt who want to see the inner route, through Rushmere and to the south of Bealings before joining the A12 at Martlesham, adopted.

Towns and villages to the north and east of Ipswich have come out strongly in opposition to any new road - and have won the backing of their MPs, Dr Dan Poulter and Dr Therese Coffey.

Members of the Stop the Ipswich Northern Bypass campaign are due to march from Ipswich Cornhill to the county council offices at Endeavour House on Friday lunchtime to present a petition opposing any new road.

The results of the Ipswich Northern Route consultation - set up by Suffolk's public sector leaders - will be analysed over the next few months, at which point a decision will be made on whether to go forward to develop one of the proposed routes.

Whether any road is built will ultimately be determined by its cost - and whether the government is prepared to make the funds available.

And that is likely to depend on how much economic benefit it can bring to the area - how many new homes and businesses can be built as a result of the new road. And with estimates varying between 10,000 and 50,000 new homes, the final go-ahead for the road could be some way off.