Ipswich service veterans remember The Longest Day at town's Cenotaph

PUBLISHED: 10:45 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 06 June 2019

Ipswich Royal British Legion D-Day Memorial Service in Christchurch Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Royal British Legion D-Day Memorial Service in Christchurch Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Members of the Ipswich Royal British Legion gathered at the town's Cenotaph in Christchurch Park early on Thursday morning to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Ipswich Royal British Legion D-Day Memorial Service in Christchurch Park Picture: RACHEL EDGEIpswich Royal British Legion D-Day Memorial Service in Christchurch Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The honour guard gathered in the park at 7.30am - around the time when there was some of the heaviest fighting on the beaches of Normandy in 1944 as the first troops landed on French soil.

Ipswich Royal British Legion D-Day Memorial Service in Christchurch Park Picture: RACHEL EDGEIpswich Royal British Legion D-Day Memorial Service in Christchurch Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The number of D-Day veterans is now quite small - but former service personnel turned out to mark the sacrifice of tens of thousands of young men who fell during the Normandy campaign.

The Ipswich commemoration took place as French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prince of Wales, Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump took part in official events to mark what was later dubbed "The Longest Day" near the beaches at Arromanche and at Bayeaux Cathedral which were among the first places liberated on D-day.

