Puppuccinos on offer at brand new Dachshund cafe

PUBLISHED: 10:51 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 13 October 2019

Enya Perry pictured with her sausage dog Luna has set up the first ever Dachshund cafe in Suffolk Picture: TOM PERRY

Enya Perry pictured with her sausage dog Luna has set up the first ever Dachshund cafe in Suffolk Picture: TOM PERRY

There is exciting news for sausage dogs in Suffolk as the first ever Dachshund cafe is set to open its doors in Ipswich later this month.

Luna will get to sip on puppuccinos and play in a ball pit at the new Dachshund cafe in Ipswich Picture: ENYA PERRY

Dachshunds that visit the cafe at the Station Hotel on October 27, will get to dive into a ball pit, sip on creamy puppuccinos and even order from their very own doggy menu.

The organiser of the cafe is Enya Perry, 26, a teacher from Ipswich, who runs the monthly Ipswich Sausage Dog Walks at Christchurch Park.

Mrs Perry was inspired to set up a cafe to raise money for Dachshunds Health UK which helps dogs with Intervertebral disc disease (IVDD).

IVDD is a condition which in the worse case scenario, can cause paralysis for certain breeds of dogs - particularly Dachshunds - treatment costs for dogs affected can run into thousands of pounds.

Mrs Perry said: " One in four Dachshunds will develop IVDD in their lifetime, we once had a scare with Luna and we were ready to cancel our wedding to fund her treatment. 

"For many people dogs are their therapy when I got Luna it really helped with my own anxiety and I think it is important we raise money to support an IVDD charity that helps owners.

"The Dachshund community in Suffolk is massive and it is always good to meet up with other owners."

The Dachshund cafe will take place at the Station Hotel in Ipswich which is now dog friendly Picture: ARCHANT

The cafe has the backing of the new owner of the Station Hotel who is keen to welcome more dogs into his pub - it will take place on October 27 and there are specific time slots available.

For more information on booking tickets please visit the Suffolk Dachshund Cafe Facebook page or email - Suffolkdachshundcafe@gmail.com

If the first Dachshund cafe is a success Mrs Perry is hoping to arrange a Christmas and Easter cafe and may also set up Pug cafe in the future.

