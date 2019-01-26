Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

One in five children aged 10 and 11 in Ipswich are obese, figures reveal

26 January, 2019 - 07:31
Children at Britannia Primary School taking part in the Daily Mile initaive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children at Britannia Primary School taking part in the Daily Mile initaive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

One in five children in year 6 of school in Ipswich are obese or severely obese, new figures have revealed.

Children at Martlesham Primary Academy brave the cold to do their Daily Mile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren at Martlesham Primary Academy brave the cold to do their Daily Mile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Data from Public Health England show that 20% of children aged 10-11 are judged to be obese in Suffolk’s county town, compared to the East of England average of 17.9%.

The district of Waveney follows close behind with 19.4% while in Forest Heath the rate of obesity is 18.9%.

However, Suffolk Coastal, Babergh and Mid Suffolk are below the regional average for obesity, with rates of 15.1%, 16.4% and 14.4% respectively.

The national average is 20.1%.

The county has launched various schemes to tackle the issue of childhood obesity including the Daily Mile, an initiative that aims to get children to walk or run a mile a day while at school.

Councillor James Reeder, cabinet member for health at Suffolk County Council, said tackling childhood obesity is a vital part of giving children the best start in life.

He said schemes such as the Daily Mile, One Life Suffolk’s child weight management programme and a recently launched sugar reduction fund were some of the ways the council looked to tackle the issue.

“We recognise there is still more work that needs to be done and to bring about long-term change, we must take a whole system approach to obesity, working closely with partners and organisations who work directly with young people,” he said.

Councillor Margaret Maybury, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “We at Babergh consider creating strong and healthy communities one of our top priorities, and the figures from Public Health England are real cause for concern.

“We’ve been working on how we can start to change this trend, and already our officers and partners are planning a new project working with Primary Schools.

“We’ll be launching that project in the Spring and supporting our communities to fight back against rising childhood obesity.”

Councillor Neil MacDonald, who is responsible for health and wellbeing at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “We provide a wide range of sport and leisure facilities in the town and gave out free junior cards over the summer along with community sport opportunities.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman defies odds by becoming pregnant twice after being told she could not have children

Mum of two Hannah Carpenter was surprised when she became pregnant with both daughters after she was told she could not ger pregnant. Picture: RUTH LEACH PHOTOGRAPHY

One in five children aged 10 and 11 in Ipswich are obese, figures reveal

Children at Britannia Primary School taking part in the Daily Mile initaive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New police chief praises second-to-none working environment of force

New Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

We Can Work It Out... what is the best Beatles era?

The Beatles during the recording of All You Need Is Love (L-R back) George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and (front) Paul McCartney;

Watch: Top 5 birds to look out for in this weekend’s RSPB Big Garden Bird Watch

How many robins will you spot in your garden during the Big Garden Bird Watch 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists