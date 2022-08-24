Memorial daisies to be installed in Ipswich garden during September

St Elizabeth Hospice is hosting its first annual Daisy Day at Wherstead Park near Ipswich - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

A special memorial service will be held next week for relativies wishing to remeber their loved ones.

The second Daisy Day remembrance event will take place on Sunday, September 4, at the walled garden in Holywells Park in Ipswich from 2pm to 4pm.

The event organised by St Elizabeth Hospice provides an opportunity for people to come together and “celebrate the lives of special people who are no longer with us”.

St Elizabeth Hospice will host its second annual Daisy Day at the Walled Garden, Ipswich - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Hundreds of handmade daisies will be displayed at the walled garden, with each daisy featuring the name of a friend or relative who has passed away.

Catherine Sheppard, the supporter campaigns fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Similar to last year’s Daisy Day, this year’s event will provide the chance to pause and celebrate the lives of special people who are no longer with us, while we join together with the community in the stunning backdrop of Holywells Park.

The flowers will feature a photo, poem or inscription of a loved one - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

“Please do consider making a Daisy dedication to remember those most dear to us. By purchasing a daisy, you will also be helping raise funds for St Elizabeth Hospice.”

The daises will be displayed after the event in the courtyard, next to the walled garden, until September 29.